Monday Mar 26 2018
ECP’s decision against me is 'managed', says Farooq Sattar

Monday Mar 26, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The former convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Farooq Sattar lashed out against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s verdict which led to his disqualification as the party convener.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ruled on Monday that Farooq Sattar will no longer serve as the convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

A five-member bench of ECP had also dismissed Sattar's petition challenging the jurisdiction of ECP in the case and nullified the intra-party elections of MQM, in which Farooq Sattar was elected as the party chief.

The ECP’s verdict against me is a ‘dark verdict’, he said, adding that the decision was unjust and unconstitutional. The decision is a black stain on Pakistan’s electoral and judicial history, he remarked while addressing the media in the federal capital.

He claimed the decision is 'managed', and a result of his standing up to the party founder after the controversy surrounding the MQM in August 2016. 

“I have been punished for standing up to MQM founder and support state’s Constitution and institutions.”

Sattar also deemed the verdict to be part of a 'conspiracy' to target MQM. “The MQM which I helped rescue is being dissolved now.”

He alleged that the party’s votes are also being divided so as to ‘give’ them to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal and Pakistan Sarzameen Party.”

These seats have been snatched from MQM’s workers and given to our brothers in Bahadurabad, he remarked, adding that the Bahadurabad faction of the party does not have the majority.

“MQM without its founder and Farooq Sattar will have the same worth as PSP,” he added. 

The dispute between party members over nominations for the upcoming Senate elections had earlier resulted in the emergence of splinter groups - Dr Farooq Sattar led PIB Colony faction and the Bahadurabad group consisting of Amir Khan, Nasreen Jalil, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui among others.

