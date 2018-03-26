Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Mar 26 2018
GEO NEWS

Abbasi biggest puppet PM in Pakistan’s history, says Imran

GEO NEWS

Monday Mar 26, 2018

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday said that there is no instance of a bigger “puppet prime minister” than Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Abbasi calls a thief [PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif] his leader; if a thief is your leader it means you are also corrupt, said Imran while addressing a gathering here.

Imran is on a visit to Mansehra and Abottabad as part of his electoral campaign.

The PTI leader also slammed PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and said he has taken his brother’s place [in looting the country].

He also alleged that half of Punjab’s budget is spent on Lahore.

Praising the chief justice of Pakistan for taking notice of display of political figures on advertisements, Imran said the projects are funded by people’s money and the ads instead have politicians’ faces on them.

Sharif brothers are bigger thieves than Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Zardari, Imran said.

