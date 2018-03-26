Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 26 2018
AAMArshad Aziz Malik

KP Ehtesab Commissioner complains of irregularities in anti-graft body

AAMArshad Aziz Malik

Monday Mar 26, 2018

PESHAWAR: A female official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ehtesab Commission has complained to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and CM Pervez Khattak about the provincial anti-graft body being rendered powerless at the behest of acting director general.

In her letter written to the PTI chief and KP chief minister, Commissioner Sarwat Jehan stated that the provincial anti-graft body 'has come on to a ventilator and requires a surgery'.

She noted that the tenure of the acting DG has itself expired in March 2017.

Illegal appointments had been identified in the commission, but no action was taken over the issue, the official stated further in her letter.

On the other hand, sources within the commission said the letter written by the female official is 'based on malafide intentions'.

Following an amendment in [KP] Ehtesab Act, the role of all the five commissioners has been ended, they said.

The commission, following the amendment, has become a directorate, sources said, adding that the commissioner's letter would be responded to.

