Investiture ceremony held at Corps Headquarters Peshawar

Peshawar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmad Butt addressing the investiture ceremony held at the Corps Headquarters Peshawar on March 26, 2018. Photo: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: An investiture ceremony was held at the Corps Headquarters Peshawar today to confer military awards upon army personnel for acts of gallantry during operations, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Sitara-e-Imtiaz (military) award was given to eight officers while the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz was given to 15 officers.



The Tamgha-e-Bisalat was given to 24 army personnel, including soldiers and officers. The family members of martyrs received Medals of Shuhada.

Peshawar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmad Butt paid rich tribute to the martyrs and ghazis.



“We owe peace and stability to the selfless devotion and sacrifices of these officers and soldiers,” said Lt Gen Butt, as he addressed the ceremony.