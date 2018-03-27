Brawl at Lahore Services Hospital leaves one dead, another injured

LAHORE: A brawl between the administration of the Lahore Services Hospital and the family of a patient left one dead and another injured in the early hours of Tuesday morning.



According to the police, harsh words were exchanged between a lady doctor and the family of Kiran, who was admitted to the hospital's gynaecology ward.

Sunil, the brother of a patient admitted to the gynaecology ward of the Lahore Services Hospital lost his life after he was critically injured in a brawl in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Photo: Geo News

The scuffle rapidly turned into a brawl between the hospital's security guards and the patient's brother Sunil. The latter and a security guard, Nawaz, sustained injuries in the incident.

Sunil later succumbed to his wounds, while Nawaz's condition was reported as critical.

The deceased was a Motorway Police constable.

A report of the incident was registered by the police and an investigation into the matter is underway.