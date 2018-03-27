Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Tuesday Mar 27 2018
By
REUTERS

Nadal back from injury for Davis Cup quarter-final

By
REUTERS

Tuesday Mar 27, 2018

Nadal withdrew from the Australian Open in January after reaching the last eight due to an upper quad problem. Photo: Getty Images 

MADRID: World number two Rafa Nadal has been named in Spain's squad for their Davis Cup World Group quarter-final against Germany in Valencia next month.

The 31-year-old has not played in the competition since helping five-time winners Spain return to the top tier of world tennis with victory in India in 2016. Nadal was named in captain Sergi Bruguera's team alongside Pablo Carreno Busta, Roberto Bautista Agut, David Ferrer and Feliciano Lopez.

Nadal, 16-times grand slam champion, withdrew from the Australian Open in January after reaching the last eight due to an upper quad problem.

He had been expected to return at the Mexican Open at the end of February, but missed his fifth tournament in a row.

The Davis Cup quarter-finals take place over the weekend of April 6-8.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Misbah thanks foreign cricketers for helping revive cricket in Pakistan

Misbah thanks foreign cricketers for helping revive cricket in Pakistan

Updated 44 seconds ago
French sports minister blasts racist Russian chants

French sports minister blasts racist Russian chants

 Updated 2 hours ago
Australia bans Smith, Warner for one year, Bancroft for nine months

Australia bans Smith, Warner for one year, Bancroft for nine months

 Updated 5 hours ago
Australia's David Warner quits as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain

Australia's David Warner quits as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain

 Updated 7 hours ago
Mohammad Amir to cut down on Tests to extend career

Mohammad Amir to cut down on Tests to extend career

 Updated 7 hours ago
Del Potro, Isner advance at Miami Open

Del Potro, Isner advance at Miami Open

Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
From Bradman to villain: Steve Smith's epic fall from grace

From Bradman to villain: Steve Smith's epic fall from grace

 Updated 2 hours ago
Hit for six! Cricket's biggest scandals

Hit for six! Cricket's biggest scandals

 Updated 20 hours ago
Australia trio sent home after ball-tampering scandal

Australia trio sent home after ball-tampering scandal

 Updated 20 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM