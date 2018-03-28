Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 28 2018
GEO NEWS

Calls for accountability always made for different purposes, says Rafique after NAB appearance

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Mar 28, 2018

LAHORE: Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Wednesday in an investigation pertaining to housing scam. 

A three-member team investigated the federal minister in relation to a corruption probe into a private housing scheme reportedly owned by them in Lahore.

The accountability bureau has summoned Rafique's brother, provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, tomorrow (Thursday). 

Saad Rafique requests NAB to postpone questioning in housing scam

Railways minister had been summoned in reference to a corruption probe into a private housing scheme in Lahore

During a press conference, the railways minister remarked that the slogan for accountability has been chanted for a different purpose. 

He remarked that he answered all questions of the NAB, adding that his stance on NAB has been the same since the first day.

“We have worked selflessly for the country’s benefit. Some forces are engaging in efforts to malign politicians,” he said. 

“Only two are left for the government to complete tenure and I can assure that that I have taken my best efforts to improve the railways department,” he said.

Asking political leaders to stop name-calling, he said, “It’s not right to call each other thieves.”

“The country cannot progress till we accept the law and institutions,” he asserted. 

NAB had initially summoned Rafique and his brother on March 22, but the railway minister had requested the accountability bureau to postpone the questioning.

While speaking to Geo News, Rafique had shared that he received the NAB summons on March 22. “I am currently in Islamabad and busy with official work. I have to meet the Chinese ambassador as well,” he said, adding that he has sent a letter to the NAB asking to set another date for questioning.

“I am willing to cooperate with NAB and provide them all the details. I will submit a reply to all the questions asked by the accountability bureau.” He also shared that he has been summoned in the probe into Paragon Housing Society.

He further remarked that this is the ‘black law’ of the NAB and he does not believe in it. “I will still appear before NAB despite not believing in its black law.”

The anti-corruption body has been probing into corruption allegations against government officials in the province. 

