pakistan
Wednesday Mar 28 2018
KP seeks Punjab govt's help to set up Violence Against Women Centre

Wednesday Mar 28, 2018

Pakistan's first ever Violence Against Women Centre in Multan. Photo: File

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has sought the help of Punjab government to set up a centre for violence against women.

The government of Punjab on Tuesday tweeted the letter sent by the KP government and said, “Govt of Punjab is pleased to receive this letter from govt of KP in which it had sought assistance in establishing Violence Against Women Centre. We have already shared the plans. Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has further directed @smucmo to assist KP in implementation of the said centre as well.”

The letter from the WE section officer to senior programme officer sought a copy of PC-1 of Violence Against Women Centre, Multan from the government of Punjab as the KP government intends to establish the same on that pattern.

First Violence Against Women Centre opens in Multan

CM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the centre on Saturday

In March 2017, the first ever Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) started functioning in Multan. The establishment of the centre was among a number of steps being taken by the Punjab government for the protection of women against persecution.

