Thursday Mar 29 2018
Murtaza Ali Shah

Hussain Nawaz says dual standards in justice not acceptable

Murtaza Ali Shah

Thursday Mar 29, 2018

In an exclusive conversation with Geo News, Hussain Nawaz has said dual standards of justice were not acceptable. Photo: Geo News file  
 

LONDON: Son of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday spoke against 'dual standards of justice.'

In an exclusive conversation with Geo News, Hussain Nawaz said dual standards of justice were not acceptable.  

"On one side Nawaz Sharif and Maryam were stopped from visiting my mother [Kulsoom Nawaz], while on the other side Imran Khan is being given special concessions," he said. 

Hussain lamented that comments are made on Imran's treatment despite his involvement in an attack on the state's write and jurisdiction. 

"He [Imran] beat up a state functionary; he planned and executed attacks on the parliament and law enforcement agencies so comments, of course, will be made."  

He further said that his mother was up-to-date on all developments in Pakistan, adding that the had recently undergone a throat surgery.

The cases

The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017.

The corruption references, filed against the Sharif family, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court. 

