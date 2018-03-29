Early resolution of Afghan issue top priority, says Janjua after meeting with Wells

National Security Adviser Lt Gen ( R ) Nasser Khan Janjua (left) and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia at the US State Department Alice Wells held a meeting in Islamabad on March 29, 2018. Photo: Geo News file

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser Lt Gen ( R ) Nasser Khan Janjua on Thursday said the early resolution of Afghan issue is a top priority for the US and Pakistan.

Janjua's statement came after a meeting with Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia at the US State Department Alice Wells in the federal capital.

"The early resolution of the Afghan conflict is a top priority for the United States and Pakistan," noted Janjua.

He also commented on Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's peace proposition in his country.

"President Ghani's peace proposition is a welcome change and his actions are a ray of light [in the current situation]," Janjua said, adding that Pakistan will support the new Afghan Peace Process.

Wells arrived in Pakistan on an official visit on Wednesday. She held a meeting with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua. According to the Foreign Office, the two officials discussed US-Pakistan ties and the Afghanistan peace process, as well as regional and global affairs.

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia at the US State Department Alice Wells met Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on March 28, 2018.

"[…] Wells will discuss our South Asia strategy and Pakistan's stated commitment to eliminate all terrorist groups present in its country, as well as our shared interest in building economic and commercial ties that benefit both nations," a statement issued by the State Department had said.



The duration of Well's stay in Pakistan is unclear, but according to the State Department's statement, the senior official will travel to Karachi.



"Wells will also travel to Karachi to meet with senior government officials and the business community. She will discuss our ongoing efforts to build strong economic and people-to-people ties," the statement read.

Having served as a political officer at US Embassy in Islamabad, Wells previously visited Pakistan back in January, this year, accompanied by senior officials from US National Security Council and Ambassador David Hale.

During her previous visit too Wells stressed on how critical Pakistan’s was to the success of her country’s strategy in Afghanistan

