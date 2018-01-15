Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jan 15 2018
Senior US State Department official, foreign secretary discuss bilateral ties

Monday Jan 15, 2018

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua meeting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells on Monday. Photo: Geo News
 

ISLAMABAD: Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells reached Pakistan on Monday, informed the Foreign Office.

The US official held a meeting with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, in which bilateral relations between Islamabad and Washington were discussed.

Matters related to regional security situation were also discussed by the officials, the FO informed the press.

This is third visit by Wells to Pakistan since August 2017 and the first of a senior US government official following the US president's Twitter outburst against Pakistan earlier this month. 

US President Donald Trump, in a New Year tweet, accused Pakistan of lies and deceit. "They give safe havens to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" he said on January 1.

The incident led to heightened tensions between Pakistan and the US. 

Later, on January 5, the US announced that it is suspending the transfer of military equipment and security-related funds to Pakistan.

The civilian and military leadership of the country gave a united response to the accusation, dismissing the charges and highlighting Pakistan's role in the war against terrorism. 

On January 12, the ISPR said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa informed US Centcom Commander General Joseph Votel and a US senator in phone calls over the week that Pakistan will continue its "sincere counter-terrorism efforts" even without US financial support in accordance with its own national interest and will remain committed to bringing the effort to its logical conclusion along with other stakeholders. 

