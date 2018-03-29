Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Mar 29 2018
By
Web Desk

David Warner 'takes responsibility' and apologises for scandal

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 29, 2018

David Warner. Photo: Reuters

Australian batsman David Warner has apologised and taken responsibility for his actions in the ball tampering scandal that has engulfed Cricket Australia (CA).

Cricket Australia banned skipper Steve Smith and batsman David Warner from cricket for 12 months. While Cameron Bancroft was handed a nine moth ban.

David Warner took to social media to apologise to the cricketing world.

"Mistakes have been made which have damaged cricket," he said breaking his silence on the incident in the third Test against South Africa last weekend.

"I apologise for my part and take responsibility for it.”

On Wednesday Steve Smith was charged with knowledge of a potential plan "to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball" but Warner was charged with developing the plan.

The CA statement said Smith and Bancroft will not be considered for team leadership positions until a minimum of 12 months after the end of their suspensions, but Warner will be barred from such positions in the future.

Both David Warner and Steve Smith were let go from their respective Indian Premier League franchises Sunrises Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, where they served as team captains.

All three players will also be required to undertake 100 hours of voluntary service in community cricket.

