Hyderabad residents still deprived of clean drinking water

Water filter plant at Liaquatabad. Photo: Geo News

HYDERABAD: Sewage continues to mix with clean water in Hyderabad, despite billions of rupees being spent on the rehabilitation of water filter plants in Sindh's second-largest city.



The Liaquatabad filter which was established in 2009, with the sole purpose to provide clean and filtered water to the residents of Hyderabad, is yet to become functional.

According to the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), a staggering amount of Rs4 billion was spent putting up the filters in the plant.

So far the filters have yet to be functional and provide clean drinking water. Currently, the water that is being provided to the residents is being sent through the lines as it is, without it being filtered.

The water which flows from the river Sindh has been accumulating near the filter plants while the plants stand covered in dust.

Now in a dilapidated state, the filters stand covered in dust and cobwebs, with broken electric panels, as children play in the sewage water which has been accumulated nearby.

According to reports from the Supreme Court-established Sindh Water Commission, all the filters in Sindh are dysfunctional, which has resulted in Hyderabad still being unable to get clean water.

This has resulted in numerous diseases emerging in the area such as typhoid and measles, with around 300,000 children being in danger of contracting polio.

According to residents, the authorities have yet to take any action on the issue.