Opponents fear PML-N will come to power again: Saad Rafique

LAHORE: Opponents are fighting among themselves fearing that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government will be voted in power again, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Thursday.



He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a new block at a girls school on Ghazi Road in Lahore.

While speaking at the event, the federal minister said no one would emerge as a winner if parties fight among themselves.

About the sanctity of public votes, Rafique said people stamp the ballot paper with all their heart, without heeding false claims and allegations.

Therefore, he added, their choices should be respected.

The minister said leaders should realise they are in positions where they should prioritise the country’s progress.

He criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson Imran Khan for constantly engaging in “politics of expletives”, saying he should instead focus on ridding Peshawar of rats and beautifying the city.

Rafique said Imran has turned 65 years old but he was not mature enough to be the prime minister. “Such a person cannot even be a mayor.”

About the co-chairperson of Sindh’s ruling party Pakistan Peoples Party, Rafique said Asif Ali Zardari should work on cleaning Karachi.

The minister lauded the work of the Punjab chief minister, saying he would contest for premiership and hoped that the latter helps other provinces progress just like Punjab did under his leadership.