MQM-P lawmaker Dr Fauzia joins PSP

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) federal legislator Dr Fouzia Hameed jumped ship on Thursday to join the Mustafa Kamal-led Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

Hameed made the announcement at the party’s central office, Pakistan House, earlier today.



Speaking on the occasion, Kamal claimed that with as many as 20,000 members on board, his party has become the biggest political party of the province.

A change in the local political situation has led to the shuffling of party members among political parties. On Wednesday, two former members of the MQM-P announced their decision to join PSP.

Naheed Begum who is a member of the provincial assembly (MPA) of Sindh from the constituency PSW-153 and Naila Munir, an MPA on a reserved seat for women RSW-155, announced the decision to join Kamal’s party.

Earlier on March 25, three Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi (MQM-H) leaders had joined the party. MQM-H Vice-Chairman Shamshad Ghori and Central Executive Council member Kashif Mughal were among the newly inducted party members.