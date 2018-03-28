Two MQM-P members join PSP

Two former members of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) announced on Wednesday that they are joining former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal’s Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).



Naheed Begum who is a member of the provincial assembly (MPA) of Sindh from the constituency PSW-153 and Naila Munir, an MPA on a reserved seat for women RSW-155, announced they were joining Kamal’s party during a press conference held in Karachi.

Addressing the press conference, Kamal called for an end to atrocities on people of Karachi.

“The representatives whom people of Karachi elected sided with thieves,” he said.

“People of Karachi always voted for MQM but the party did nothing for them,” Kamal added.

The PSP chief said he holds MQM responsible first and then PPP for the state of Karachi.

On March 25, three Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi (MQM-H) leaders joined the PSP. MQM-H Vice-Chairman Shamshad Ghori and Central Executive Council members Kashif Mughal and Raees announced joining the PSP in a press conference along with Mustafa Kamal at the latter's headquarters, Pakistan House.