pakistan
Thursday Mar 29 2018
GEO NEWS

K-Electric cites low gas pressure behind Karachi power cuts

GEO NEWS

Thursday Mar 29, 2018

Electrical grids. Photo: File

KARACHI: The main provider of electricity to Karachi, K-Electric, cited low gas pressure being supplied by the Sui Southern Gas Company as the reason behind the load-shedding in many areas of the metropolis, while speaking to Geo News on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Sui Southern Gas Company ─ a government-run organisation managing natural gas assets ─ rebuffed the power utility company’s claim by calling it, ‘misleading’.

The gas company maintained that regular gas supply is being provided to the K-Electric despite it being the primary defaulter of the organization.

K-Electric's spokesperson Sadia Dada said that the power utility company is forced to extend power cut for an hour in different areas of the city as it is receiving only 90 MMcf gas supply against its bare minimum requirement of 166 MMcf.

“The gas restoration can enable us to provide the required 500 megawatts,” she added.

The K-Electric spokesperson said that the furnace plants are running at their maximum capacity, adding that the company.

Dada said that though there is a dispute between the K-Electric and Sui Southern Gas Company on Rs13 billion payment plan, however, the power utility company has been regularly paying its dues.

Comments

