Thursday Mar 29 2018
Pakistan conducts another successful test of submarine-launched cruise missile 'Babur'

Thursday Mar 29, 2018

SLCM 'Babur' provides Pakistan credible second-strike capability, augmenting the existing deterrence regime. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan conducted another successful test of indigenously-developed submarine launched cruise missile (SLCM) 'Babur' having a range of 450km, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in statement Thursday evening.

The missile was fired from an underwater dynamic platform, which successfully engaged its target with precise accuracy, meeting all the flight parameters, the statement read.

SLCM Babur is capable of delivering various types of payloads and incorporates state-of-the-art technologies, including underwater controlled propulsion, advanced guidance and navigation features.

"The missile provides Pakistan credible Second-Strike Capability, augmenting the existing deterrence regime," the ISPR said in its statement.

"Development of this capability also reflects Pakistan's response to provocative nuclear strategies and posture being pursued in the neighborhood through induction of nuclear submarines and ship-borne nuclear missiles, leading to nuclearisation of Indian Ocean region," it said further.

Pakistan eyes this landmark development as a step towards reinforcing the policy of credible minimum deterrence through indigenisation and self-reliance.

The test was witnessed by director general (DG) of the Strategic Plans Division (SPD), NESCOM chairman, commander of the Naval Strategic Force Command (NSFC), senior officials, scientists and engineers from strategic scientific organisations.

The president and the prime minister of Pakistan have also conveyed their facilitations to the scientists, engineers and NSFC personnel involved in the effort.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) and services chiefs have congratulated the scientists, engineers and NSFC personnel for successful achievement of this highly significant milestone. 

