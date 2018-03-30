Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 30 2018
Web Desk

Khursheed Shah still curious about PM, CJP talks

Web Desk

Friday Mar 30, 2018

ISLAMABAD: A meeting held Tuesday between the prime minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan is still a subject of fascination for opposition leader Khursheed Shah, who said Thursday the talk "could not have been just about water and garbage", Geo News reported.

Shah asked: "What did the Chief Justice and Prime Minister talk about in their meeting?

"The government needs to explain," the leader of the Opposition in National Assembly added, saying the "two-hour-long talk could not have been just about water and garbage."

On Tuesday evening, a one-on-one meeting between PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and CJP Justice Saqib Nisar at the Supreme Court building took media by surprise.

Meetings should be held with heads of institutions but there's time for it: Shah

'PM is leader of masses, this has to be done when 220 million people are in state of confusion,' Captain (R) Safdar says

Subsequently, a Supreme Court spokesperson had said in a statement after the talk that the premier expressed keen interest in offering all possible assistance in revamping the country's judicial system as visualised by the chief justice.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the seasoned politician had commented that the Abbasi's meeting with CJP Justice Saqib Nisar should have been held at a place where it would not have come to the public's notice had it been so necessary.

Later that day, Shah told Hamid Mir in Geo News’ programme Capital Talk that although there was nothing "extraordinary" about such a meeting, its timing was strange and would, thus, encourage rumours, given the current political situation.

PM, CJP meeting to fuel speculation: Khurshid Shah

Although there is nothing extraordinary about such a meeting, the timing is unusual, Shah tells Hamid Mir

“There were similar meetings between the PM and CJP during our tenure as well. The timing of the meeting, however, is unusual and will fuel speculation and doubts [in the prevailing climate].

"There are many ongoing cases against the government,” said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader.

The opposition leader, however, had said meetings should be held with heads of the institutions but stressed that there was a time for that. He also questioned as to who should act for resolution of issues, adding that the judiciary can't directly get things implemented.

