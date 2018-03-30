Can't connect right now! retry
One dacoit killed, accomplices flee during Sukkur encounter

SUKKUR: At least one dacoit was killed in an alleged police encounter Thursday night here in the city, Geo News reported citing law enforcement authorities (LEAs).

Three of the deceased dacoit's accomplices, however, managed to escape arrest, police said, adding that the one they managed to shoot dead was identified as Mumtaz.

Further, according to the LEAs, the deceased suspect was wanted for dozens of crimes, including in the case of kidnapping of Speaker of the Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani's nephew.

SC to take up contempt petition against Imran

Intezar murder case suspects seek to shift trial from ATC to sessions court

Nine-year-old TB patient dies after Bahawalpur hospital technician punches her

Will work on easing visa restrictions for Pakistani traders: Indian HC

Terrorism plot foiled during PSL matches in Lahore

China-Pakistan defence cooperation will help maintain regional peace: Beijing

Protesting LHWs warn of halting metro bus service in Lahore

If CJP had used 'faryadi' he should have stuck to it: Nawaz

Two witnesses record statements in Daniyal Aziz contempt case

