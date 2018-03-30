One dacoit killed, accomplices flee during Sukkur encounter

File Photo

SUKKUR: At least one dacoit was killed in an alleged police encounter Thursday night here in the city, Geo News reported citing law enforcement authorities (LEAs).



Three of the deceased dacoit's accomplices, however, managed to escape arrest, police said, adding that the one they managed to shoot dead was identified as Mumtaz.

Further, according to the LEAs, the deceased suspect was wanted for dozens of crimes, including in the case of kidnapping of Speaker of the Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani's nephew.