Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Mar 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Accountability court once again adjourns assets case against Ishaq Dar

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Mar 30, 2018

Ishaq Dar talks to Geo News in London. 

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court hearing the assets accumulation case against Senator Ishaq Dar was expected to indict the co-accused named in the supplementary reference against the former finance minister today.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed an interim reference against Dar in September last year on the Supreme Court's directives in the Panama Papers case. 

In a supplementary reference filed recently, NAB named National Bank of Pakistan President Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Rizvi as co-accused. All three are accused of aiding Dar in opening fictitious bank accounts and transferring money abroad. 

As the hearing went under way, the judge was forced to adjourn the proceedings once more owing to the absence of Ahmed's lawyer, Hashmat Habib. 

All three co-accused were present in court today. 

The hearing will now take place on April 2. 

The former finance minister, who has been absconding in the case since October last year, has already been indicted in the case. 

Additional accused in assets reference against Dar yet to be indicted

The hearing has been adjourned till March 30

At the last hearing of the case on Wednesday, Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir ordered Mehmood and Rizvi to submit surety bonds worth Rs1 million each and adjourned the hearing till March 30 after Ahmed's counsel informed that he has been granted an exemption from appearance. 

The case

Dar, a close aide of Pakistan Muslim League-N chief Nawaz Sharif, is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income.

NAB filed an interim reference against Dar in September last year in light of the Supreme Court's July 28, 2017, verdict in the Panama Papers case.

The recently-filed supplementary reference is based on seven volumes and includes the account details of the accused persons, with transactions amounting to $4.06 million, according to NAB's Special Prosecutor Imran Shafiq.

The three accused in the supplementary reference are identified as directors of Dar's companies.

Dar was recently re-elected to the Senate of Pakistan. He has been in London on medical grounds since October last year.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nine-year-old TB patient dies after Bahawalpur hospital technician punches her

Nine-year-old TB patient dies after Bahawalpur hospital technician punches her

 Updated an hour ago
Will work on easing visa restrictions for Pakistani traders: Indian HC

Will work on easing visa restrictions for Pakistani traders: Indian HC

Updated 2 hours ago
Terrorism plot foiled during PSL matches in Lahore

Terrorism plot foiled during PSL matches in Lahore

 Updated 3 hours ago
China-Pakistan defence cooperation will help maintain regional peace: Beijing

China-Pakistan defence cooperation will help maintain regional peace: Beijing

 Updated 3 hours ago
Protesting LHWs warn of halting metro bus service in Lahore

Protesting LHWs warn of halting metro bus service in Lahore

 Updated 4 hours ago
If CJP had used ‘faryadi’ he should have stuck to it: Nawaz

If CJP had used ‘faryadi’ he should have stuck to it: Nawaz

 Updated 6 hours ago
Advertisement
PEMRA official records statement in Daniyal Aziz contempt case

PEMRA official records statement in Daniyal Aziz contempt case

Updated 6 hours ago
Nawaz's counsel cross-examines Wajid Zia in Avenfield case

Nawaz's counsel cross-examines Wajid Zia in Avenfield case

Updated 3 hours ago
One dacoit killed, accomplices flee during Sukkur encounter

One dacoit killed, accomplices flee during Sukkur encounter

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM