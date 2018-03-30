Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 30 2018
Ahmer Rehman

Intezar murder case suspects seek to shift trial from ATC to sessions court

Ahmer Rehman

Friday Mar 30, 2018

KARACHI: The special anti-terrorism court (ATC) situated inside the Central Jail heard the Intezar murder case on Friday.

Intezar Ahmed was killed after the police's Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his vehicle on Khayaban-e-Ittehad, DHA on the night of January 13.

ACLC SHO Tariq Mehmood and officials Ghulam Abbas, Azhar Ahsan, Fawad Khan, Danial, Bilal, Shahid and Tariq Raheem are in custody in the case but ACLC SSP Muqaddas Haider has been given a clean chit by investigators.  

During today's hearing, the suspects submitted a request to shift the trial from the ATC to a sessions court. The judge is yet to decide on the request. 

Eight officials dismissed in Intezar murder case

The action was taken after the final police inquiry report signed by the DIG CIA on the murder case was released

The court also ordered today the extension in bail of suspect Inspector Tariq Raheem. 

Talking to the media outside the jail, Intezar’s father, Ishtiaq Ahmed, demanded cancellation of Raheem’s bail. 

Moreover, Ishtiaq said the new joint investigation team contacted him three weeks ago when he recorded his statement after which no one has been in touch with him nor has the JIT report been submitted in court. 

The hearing was then adjourned until April 9. 

Earlier this month, the judicial magistrate (South) transferred the case to the ATC.

