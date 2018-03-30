Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 30 2018
GEO NEWS

Money trail we gave turned into evidence against us: Maryam Nawaz

GEO NEWS

Friday Mar 30, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif, said on Friday that the money trail they provided has been turned into an evidence against them.

Maryam said so in response to a question following her appearance before an accountability court hearing corruption references against Nawaz Sharif and his family.

"We have provided the money trail; it is just opponents' propaganda," she told a newsman, who asked her why were they not submitting the documents explaining the flow of money to set up various businesses by the Sharif family.

"The money trail we provided has been turned into a stack of evidence against us."

Nawaz's counsel cross-examines Wajid Zia in Avenfield case

Former Panama JIT head is being cross-examined by Nawaz Sharif's counsel, Khawaja Haris, after having recorded his statement

Asked about the allegation that she is a beneficial owner of London flats, the former first daughter lamented, "At first, it was said that Maryam Nawaz is the owner of London properties, but then, in the supplementary reference, Mian sahib was named."

Earlier during the hearing by the accountability court, Wajid Zia, head of the Panama case joint investigation team (JIT) that probed the Sharif family assets last year, was continued to be cross-examined by Nawaz's counsel Khawaja Haris, after he completed recording his statement over past several weeks.

Zia said the JIT, unanimously, had decided to contact the UK-based law firm of Jeremy Freeman, through Quist Solicitors, to verify the trust deed of Nielsen and Nescoll companies. He said Freeman testified that the signatures on the trust deed are of Hussain Nawaz.

Later, Zia was questioned over the JIT's investigation of the sale of Gulf Steel Mills, owned by the Sharif family.

The case was then adjourned until Monday, April 2.

NA committee working group rejects delimitation of new constituencies by ECP

Imran neglected party policy in issuing Senate tickets, allege PTI MPAs

Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Mastung operation

Met Office forecasts extreme hot weather this Ramazan

PM Abbasi has one-point agenda to get NRO for Nawaz: Imran

Shehzad Roy calls on Karachi to welcome Windies with PSL-like enthusiasm

