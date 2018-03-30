Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 30 2018
Nawaz's counsel cross-examines Wajid Zia in Avenfield case

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court conducting corrupt proceedings against former premier Nawaz Sharif and his family resumed hearing the Avenfield properties case today. 

The case, based on a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the Supreme Court's directions, pertains to the Sharif family's London apartments. 

Wajid Zia, head of the Panama case joint investigation team (JIT) which probed the Sharif family assets last year, was cross-examined by Nawaz's counsel Khawaja Haris on Thursday as well after he completed recording his statement earlier over several weeks. 

The cross-examination continued today. 

In response to Haris' query, Zia said the JIT, unanimously, had decided to contact the UK-based law firm of Jeremy Freeman, through Quist Solicitors, to verify the trust deed of Nielsen and Nescoll companies.

Zia said Freeman testified that the signatures on the trust deed are of Hussain Nawaz. 

Later, Zia was questioned over the JIT's investigation of the sale of Gulf Steel Mills, owned by the Sharif family. 

The case was then adjourned until Monday, April 2. 

Nawaz, daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar were present throughout today's hearing.

Panamagate JIT couldn't agree on sending questionnaire to Qatari prince: Wajid Zia

Former PM, daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (Retd) Safdar have been indicted in the Avenfield properties reference

The cases

The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017.

Wajid Zia completes recording statement in Avenfield reference against Sharifs

The corruption references, filed against the Sharif family, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court. 

