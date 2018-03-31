Can't connect right now! retry
Water Commission orders cleansing Karachi of garbage

Saturday Mar 31, 2018

The Supreme Court-constituted Water Commission ordered on Friday, March 31, 2018 the relevant authorities to cleanse Karachi of garbage, warning them of strict action in case of dereliction of duty. Photo: Geo News file
KARACHI: The Supreme Court-constituted Water Commission ordered on Friday the relevant authorities to cleanse Karachi of garbage, warning them of strict action in case of dereliction of duty.

The Water Commission gave directions to deputy commissioners of all the districts to supervise the process of cleaning the city.

During the hearing, District Central’s Chairman Rehan Hashmi said that for the cleaning process more than 200 white collar employees were hired, who do not carry out their responsibilities.

He further said that the local body does not have the machinery to pick up garbage.

The CEO of the Chinese company, which has been given a contract to collect garbage in the metropolis, also presented his arguments.

The CEO said that the employees were not picking up garbage from several places and in case of complaint against them the Union Council members interfere in the matter.

Following which, Justice (retd) Amir Muslim Hani directed the relevant SSPs to register cases against those who interfere in the matter.

Secretary local bodies said that 13,000 employees have been hired due to the political basis, which is impinging the cleaning process.

The commission demanded details of the vehicles from Solid Waste Management Authority and adjourned the hearing until April 5.

