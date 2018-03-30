Three policemen killed as IED blast targets DPO's squad in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three policemen were killed as a result of an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Dera Ismail Khan on Friday evening, police said.



The incident took place on Hathala Road in DI Khan, police officials said, when the squad of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Zahidullah passed by.

DPO Zahidullah escaped the attempt unhurt, however, five personnel in his squad were injured.

A vehicle in the DPO's squad was also partially damaged.



The wounded personnel were shifted to a hospital, where three of them succumbed to their injuries, police said.

Two other injured policemen remain under treatment at the hospital.

Bilawal, Zardari condemn attack

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the attack on DPO's squad and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the relatives of martyred policemen. He also prayed for speedy recovery of injured personnel.

Denouncing the IED attack, former president Asif Ali Zardari also extended his condolences to families of martyred personnel. The former president called for immediate arrest of perpetrators.