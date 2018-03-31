CJP says compelled to interfere in executive matters

KARACHI: The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked on Saturday that he doesn’t plan on interfering in the work of executive but is compelled to do so.



The chief justice was addressing Senator Raza Rabbani while hearing the suo motu case of the death of children in Tharparkar and Mithi.

“When we do interfere it is said that we are foolish to interfere in the work of executive,” the chief justice observed.



On Wednesday, former premier Nawaz had said that the function of the Parliament has also gone into the “hands of others”, he said, adding “laws have been struck down. I was removed as the president of PML-N after the elections acts was struck down.”

He had remarked that CJP with suo motu notices has taken the matters in his own hands and taken the functions of executive away from it.

“I am not saying this should not be done [taking suo motu notices]. Please do this, but also do something about 1.8 million cases which are pending in courts. Thousands of people are still waiting for their turn to get justice.

“You shouldn’t interfere with what is not your work,” Nawaz added.

Court laments health conditions in Sindh

As the suo motu hearing commenced at apex court's Karachi Registry, secretary health presented a report over the children's death and remarked that the deaths occurred due to child marriages among other reasons. “Many doctors are not willing to go to hospitals in districts such as Mithi and Tharparkar,” he said.

On the report of the secretary health, Chief Justice Nisar remarked: "After reading the report, it seems that you weren't at fault at all. You have just written that underweight children die. There are many problems in Sindh's health department. Secretary sahab, why don't you serve any other department?"

The secretary informed that court that 50% of the children die due to pneumonia or diarrhea. On this, the advocate general said that a good quality hospital has been constructed in Mithi and wheat is distributed for free to people in Thar.

Upon this, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah remarked that the court knows how much wheat is distributed for free, adding that all the wheat is targeted by those engaging in corrupt practices.

The CJP also observed that he saw the video pertaining to Larkana hospital, adding that he is embarrassed after watching it. "I am thinking of personally visiting Larkana."