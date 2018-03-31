Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Mar 31 2018
By
GEO NEWS

CJP says compelled to interfere in executive matters

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Mar 31, 2018

KARACHI: The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked on Saturday that he doesn’t plan on interfering in the work of executive but is compelled to do so.

The chief justice was addressing Senator Raza Rabbani while hearing the suo motu case of the death of children in Tharparkar and Mithi. 

“When we do interfere it is said that we are foolish to interfere in the work of executive,” the chief justice observed. 

On Wednesday, former premier Nawaz had said that the function of the Parliament has also gone into the “hands of others”, he said, adding “laws have been struck down. I was removed as the president of PML-N after the elections acts was struck down.”

Zia's testimony proves case against me is a fraud: Nawaz

The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017

He had remarked that CJP with suo motu notices has taken the matters in his own hands and taken the functions of executive away from it.

“I am not saying this should not be done [taking suo motu notices]. Please do this, but also do something about 1.8 million cases which are pending in courts. Thousands of people are still waiting for their turn to get justice.

“You shouldn’t interfere with what is not your work,” Nawaz added.

Court laments health conditions in Sindh

As the suo motu hearing commenced at apex court's Karachi Registry, secretary health presented a report over the children's death and remarked that the deaths occurred due to child marriages among other reasons. “Many doctors are not willing to go to hospitals in districts such as Mithi and Tharparkar,” he said.

On the report of the secretary health, Chief Justice Nisar remarked: "After reading the report, it seems that you weren't at fault at all. You have just written that underweight children die. There are many problems in Sindh's health department. Secretary sahab, why don't you serve any other department?"

The secretary informed that court that 50% of the children die due to pneumonia or diarrhea. On this, the advocate general said that a good quality hospital has been constructed in Mithi and wheat is distributed for free to people in Thar.

Upon this, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah remarked that the court knows how much wheat is distributed for free, adding that all the wheat is targeted by those engaging in corrupt practices.

The CJP also observed that he saw the video pertaining to Larkana hospital, adding that he is embarrassed after watching it. "I am thinking of personally visiting Larkana." 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NA committee working group rejects delimitation of new constituencies by ECP

NA committee working group rejects delimitation of new constituencies by ECP

 Updated 6 hours ago
Imran neglected party policy in issuing Senate tickets, allege PTI MPAs

Imran neglected party policy in issuing Senate tickets, allege PTI MPAs

 Updated 7 hours ago
Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Mastung operation

Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Mastung operation

 Updated 11 hours ago
Met Office forecasts extreme hot weather this Ramazan

Met Office forecasts extreme hot weather this Ramazan

 Updated 12 hours ago
PM Abbasi has one-point agenda to get NRO for Nawaz: Imran

PM Abbasi has one-point agenda to get NRO for Nawaz: Imran

 Updated 8 hours ago
Shehzad Roy calls on Karachi to welcome Windies with PSL-like enthusiasm

Shehzad Roy calls on Karachi to welcome Windies with PSL-like enthusiasm

 Updated 13 hours ago
Advertisement
PML-N has turned its guns towards 18th Amendment: Bilawal Bhutto

PML-N has turned its guns towards 18th Amendment: Bilawal Bhutto

 Updated 14 hours ago
Do you think I intend to take over, CJP asks senior journalist

Do you think I intend to take over, CJP asks senior journalist

 Updated 16 hours ago
Karachi footpath school: SC gives a week to Sindh govt to resolve issue

Karachi footpath school: SC gives a week to Sindh govt to resolve issue

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM