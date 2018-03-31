Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 31 2018
Full bench hearing Nawaz, Maryam contempt of court case formed once again

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 31, 2018

A full bench hearing a contempt of court case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz was formed once again on Saturday.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali formed the new full bench under the leadership of Justice Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

The new bench also comprises of justices Shahid Mobeen and Atir Mehmood.

Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, who was previously a member of the bench, has been transferred to the Multan bench.

The previous bench was formed on March 19 to hear petitions against the  anti-judiciary speeches of Sharifs and other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders.

The petitioners mainly contend that the PML-N leadership had been making derogatory speeches against Supreme Court judges since the verdict of Nawaz’s disqualification in the Panama Papers case.

