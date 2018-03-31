Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Mar 31 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PML-N has turned its guns towards 18th Amendment: Bilawal Bhutto

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Mar 31, 2018

SANGHAR: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Saturday alleged that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has been attacking the 18th Amendment lately, adding that PPP will not tolerate any such attack.

"Conspiracies are being hatched to snatch rights away from provinces," Bilawal said while addressing a crowd at Sanghar.

The PPP chief further said that the centre is carrying out discrimination against Sindh when it comes to water resources. 

The Indus River System Authority (Irsa) is not giving Sindh its share of water, he alleged.

Bilawal said that the PPP pulled the masses out of poverty, adding that the party alleviated 600,000 families in the province. 

The PPP chairman claimed that if any work was carried out in the province it was due to his party’s endeavours.

He said that his party does politics for the people and has laid the basis of every successful project in the province.

While indirectly referring to his political opponents, Bilawal said that the party believes in Sufism and ideology. “We need to separate Peeri Mureedi from politics,” he added in the same vein.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NA committee working group rejects delimitation of new constituencies by ECP

NA committee working group rejects delimitation of new constituencies by ECP

 Updated 6 hours ago
Imran neglected party policy in issuing Senate tickets, allege PTI MPAs

Imran neglected party policy in issuing Senate tickets, allege PTI MPAs

 Updated 7 hours ago
Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Mastung operation

Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Mastung operation

 Updated 11 hours ago
Met Office forecasts extreme hot weather this Ramazan

Met Office forecasts extreme hot weather this Ramazan

 Updated 12 hours ago
PM Abbasi has one-point agenda to get NRO for Nawaz: Imran

PM Abbasi has one-point agenda to get NRO for Nawaz: Imran

 Updated 8 hours ago
Shehzad Roy calls on Karachi to welcome Windies with PSL-like enthusiasm

Shehzad Roy calls on Karachi to welcome Windies with PSL-like enthusiasm

 Updated 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM