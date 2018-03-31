PML-N has turned its guns towards 18th Amendment: Bilawal Bhutto

SANGHAR: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Saturday alleged that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has been attacking the 18th Amendment lately, adding that PPP will not tolerate any such attack.



"Conspiracies are being hatched to snatch rights away from provinces," Bilawal said while addressing a crowd at Sanghar.

The PPP chief further said that the centre is carrying out discrimination against Sindh when it comes to water resources.

The Indus River System Authority (Irsa) is not giving Sindh its share of water, he alleged.

Bilawal said that the PPP pulled the masses out of poverty, adding that the party alleviated 600,000 families in the province.

The PPP chairman claimed that if any work was carried out in the province it was due to his party’s endeavours.

He said that his party does politics for the people and has laid the basis of every successful project in the province.

While indirectly referring to his political opponents, Bilawal said that the party believes in Sufism and ideology. “We need to separate Peeri Mureedi from politics,” he added in the same vein.