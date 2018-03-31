Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Mastung operation

FILE image.

RAWALPINDI: One security personnel was martyred, while a terrorist was also killed in an exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Mastung district, on Saturday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.



The IBO was being conducted in Kabu area of Mastung, as part of the ongoing military offensive Radd-ul-Fasaad, the ISPR said in a statement.

The exchange of fire also left two terrorists wounded, it said, adding that huge quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene.

In another IBO conducted in Shararah Algad area of North Wazirstan Agency, security forces seized a huge quantity of arms and ammunition, the ISPR said further.

The seized arms included sub-machine guns, self-propelled guns, rocket launchers, mortars, light machine guns, rifles, pistols, grenades, and huge quantity of various calibre ammunition and accessories of various weapons, it added.