pakistan
Saturday Mar 31 2018
GEO NEWS

Imran neglected party policy in issuing Senate tickets, allege PTI MPAs

NOWSHERA: Four members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf alleged on Saturday that Imran Khan bypassed the party policy while issuing tickets for the recently-held Senate elections.

The PTI members were holding a press conference after attending a session at MPA Qurban Ali Shah’s residence, where important issues pertaining to the party and Senate elections were discussed.

In the session, PTI members Zahid Durrani, Qurban Ali Shah, Ubaid Mayar and a female lawmaker, Nagina, were present.

Speaking at the press conference, the disgruntled MPAs issued a warning to the party chairman, saying that if he does not pay attention to persisting issues then the PTI will continue to exist only in tales.

They said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had high hopes from the PTI.

MPA Qurban Ali Khan said that a few ‘black sheep’ have entered the party ranks, and that Imran trusts the ones who deceive.

He said that the time has proven that the party has failed to deliver on its promises.

Qurban further said that despite having served the party for the past 20 years, they were accused of taking bribes.

MPA Zahid Durrani said that party chairman Imran Khan, in case of any doubt, should have asked them about it.

