PTI seeks govt clarification on Daniyal Aziz's remarks against ECP members

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has given the government 24 hours to clarify its stance on a federal minister's 'threats' to members of the Election Commission of Pakistan.



In a statement on Sunday, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said the call for the arrest of ECP officials involved in the delimitation of constituencies by Federal Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz is a threat.

He claimed that all this is being undertaken at the behest of the prime minister and disqualified leadership of the ruling party.

Chaudhry said further that after the judiciary and Senate, the government has now started threatening the ECP.

On Saturday, the working group of a special committee of the National Assembly had rejected ECP's delimitation of new constituencies per the latest Census and recommended holding the upcoming general elections on the basis of the previous delimitation.

The group, which met with Aziz in the chair, includes members of various political parties.

It recommended constituting a federal inquiry commission, through a presidential ordinance, to probe as to who marked the delimitation of new constituencies at the ECP.



On March 5, the ECP issued initial delimitation of national and provincial assemblies on the basis of the population census carried out late last year.

ECP has said that any reservations against the delimitation can be brought to the commission until April 3, 2018 but has refused to budge to the NA's pressure and objections against the delimitation, saying it has followed the law in this matter.

