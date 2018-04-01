Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Apr 01 2018
By
KSBKausar Salim Bangash

Snow-clogged roads being cleared in Kaghan

By
KSBKausar Salim Bangash

Sunday Apr 01, 2018

MANSEHRA: The National Highway Authority (NHA) has started working towards the clearance of snow on roads in Kaghan and Naran.

With summer fast approaching, the authorities have started clearing the thoroughfare for the upcoming tourist season, with an estimate given that the roads will be opened within 10 days.

According to NHA representatives, there are six big and small glaciers between Kaghan and Naran while 13 of them are between Naran and Getidas that are being cleared. 

The glaciers are said to be 80 feet tall and 300 feet wide.

Roads leading from Naran to Babusaur will be completely clear by May 15, after which residents of Gilgit-Baltistan will also be able to use this shortcut to travel to their destinations, NHA officials said. 

The aforementioned roads were closed for traffic in December last year due to heavy snowfall. 

In recent years, the northern areas of Pakistan have seen a huge turnout during the summer season as people flock from the cities to spend vacations there.  

Last year, heavy snowfall and rainfall in parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Galyat stranded at least 800 vehicles and hundreds of citizens.

Electricity supply and mobile communication were also disrupted due to the bad weather conditions with people losing contact with their relatives as there was no electricity in the area for them to charge their mobile phones and other devices. There was also a shortage of food and water supplies. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Senate election blot on country’s democratic history: Siraj

Senate election blot on country’s democratic history: Siraj

 Updated 3 hours ago
KP development 'on ground', not in advertisements: Imran

KP development 'on ground', not in advertisements: Imran

 Updated 57 minutes ago
Shehbaz says NAB constitutionally mandated to probe irregularities

Shehbaz says NAB constitutionally mandated to probe irregularities

 Updated 4 hours ago
Institutions become weak by meddling in each other’s affairs: Bilawal

Institutions become weak by meddling in each other’s affairs: Bilawal

Updated 6 hours ago
SSGC hints at conditional gas supply to KE on match days

SSGC hints at conditional gas supply to KE on match days

 Updated 7 hours ago
Economy would crash if political instability continues: Ahsan Iqbal

Economy would crash if political instability continues: Ahsan Iqbal

 Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
PFA seals various factories, food outlets in south Punjab

PFA seals various factories, food outlets in south Punjab

Updated 9 hours ago
Jhelum coal mine accident kills four, injures two labourers

Jhelum coal mine accident kills four, injures two labourers

Updated 10 hours ago
MQM-P leader from Hyderabad joins PSP

MQM-P leader from Hyderabad joins PSP

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM