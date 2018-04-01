PFA seals various factories, food outlets in south Punjab

MULTAN: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted raids in Multan, Vehari, Muzaffargarh and Khanewal on Sunday.



A factory located at Bosan Road in Multan was raided and sealed after it was discovered that the factory was involved in refilling empty bottles and selling them. A total of 1,440 filled bottles and 1,800 empty bottles were found in the factory.

Similarly, near the Bahawalpur bypass, Chaudhry Dairy Farm was searched and sealed after disposing of 300 litres of adulterated milk.

In Gogo Mandi, Decent Bakery was sealed after being found selling substandard milk.

Three sweet shops were also shut down in Khanewal after being found selling substandard food.

Last year, the PFA seized a factory unit producing cooking oil from animal offals in the Lahore's area of Mozang. During the raid at the site, PFA recovered as much as 2400kgs of animal fats and offals and tins of different brands of Ghee and cooking oil.

Earlier in November of last year, PFA seized 2300 kg contaminated spices from a number of factory deposits in Rawalpindi's area of Ganj Mandi.

The spices were sold under the brands; Iman, Machli and Mor. According to the PFA spokesperson, sawdust, textile colour, and other contaminating agents were recovered from the site during the raid.

In another raid at Naswari Bazaar, the authorities had sealed a jam warehouse as dead rats were found at the production site.

The jam ingredients were being supplied to a number of food production companies. As many as 3000kg jam ingredients were also immediately seized by the authority.