pakistan
Sunday Apr 01 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Economy would crash if political instability continues: Ahsan Iqbal

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Apr 01, 2018

Minister for Interior Affairs Ahsan Iqbal speaks to traders, journalists in Shakargarh. Photo: Geo News 

LAHORE: The country’s economy would crash if the prevailing political instability continues to exist, said Minister for Interior Affairs Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday.

While speaking to journalists and traders in Shakargarh, Iqbal, who is also the planning and development minister, talked about the repercussions of economic downfall, saying the country would no longer be able to carry on with investment projects if that happens.

He added political instability in the country was being created to hinder Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz from gaining victory in the upcoming general elections.

According to Iqbal, politics and democracy should be given its space in the country as politicians are the advocates of people. 

He added it is because of them that Pakistan has come back on the path of progress, with projects with billions in the pipelines.

The interior minister also spoke about the major projects, saying no big water scheme was initiated in the country after the Ghazi-Barotha hydropower project.

Under the project, water from Indus River enters into a canal from Ghazi and then flows back into Indus River at Barotha after generating 1,450 megawatt of electricity on its way.

Other than the hydropower project, Iqbal said the government also bought the land for Diamer-Bhasha Dam for Rs1 billion, adding that construction of the dam would start this year.  

Comments

