Monday Apr 02 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Jet-lag no excuse for poor show, says Windies skipper

By
Faizan Lakhani

Monday Apr 02, 2018

West Indies captain Jason Mohammad has emphasised on improving batting performance after his side’s 143 runs loss by Pakistan in the first T20i played at National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday. Photo: file
 

KARACHI: West Indies captain Jason Mohammad emphasised on improving batting performance after his side’s 143 runs loss against Pakistan in the first T20i played at National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

Jason told media that his side was a bit jet-lagged but that’s not an excuse as his side didn’t perform well in any department.

“Obviously there was a bit of jet lag, but I think our performance just wasn't good enough at the end of the day,” Mohammed said when asked if his side was fatigued after the long travel to Pakistan.

“Definitely not happy with this performance,” he expressed.

“We just have to improve all-around, in all three departments of the game, especially with batting we need to apply ourselves. Losing wickets in every over [early on] put us under a lot of pressure. We just have to be positive and be smarter about it tomorrow,” he added.

Windies implode as Pakistan win first T20 by 143 runs

Pakistan thrash West Indies to record the second-biggest margin victory in T20I history

Replying to a question, Jason Mohammed said that having experienced players in the squad would have been nice but the players who have been selected are capable of doing the job.

“Obviously it's nice when you have experienced players, because we can't do much at this point in time, many players have gone off to the IPL. Yes, we don’t have an experienced team, but I think the guys here can do the job as well. A couple of senior guys and some youngsters who have come here they are quite capable of doing the job,” he said hoping for a better performance in the second match on Monday.

He also hailed the security arrangements in Karachi and praised the hospitality of Karachiites.

"Obviously it has been very nice, coming here, they have done an excellent job, we feel very safe, fans were very nice at the ground. We feel comfortable being here,” he said.

