QUETTA: Three people were killed in firing during a brawl between two groups on Qambrani Road on Monday.

According to Geo News, a brawl broke out between two armed groups that resorted to firing, killing three people.

Three others were injured as a result of the clash.

Police reached the site of the incident and cordoned off the area.

The injured were shifted to Bolan Medical Complex.



Police have initiated investigations into the incident to arrest those involved.