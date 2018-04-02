Pakistan expects regional players to play equally positive part, COAS tells Wells

Senior official of US Department of State Alice Wells called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday.



The principal deputy assistant secretary for South and Central Asia discussed regional security and matters of mutual interest during her meeting with the army chief at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

General Bajwa reiterated Pakistan’s commitment for peace and stability in the region particularly in Afghanistan through a national approach.

“Pakistan also expects other players in the region to play an equally positive part,” the army chief was quoted as saying by ISPR.

Ambassador Wells assured that the US is committed to lasting peace and supports all efforts towards that end.

Both agreed that bilateral convergences should be leveraged to gain positive momentum rather than remaining hostage to perceptions, ISPR added regarding the meeting.

Wells arrived in Pakistan on an official visit on March 28. She has held meetings with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and National Security Adviser Lt Gen (R) Nasser Khan Janjua.

Having served as a political officer at US Embassy in Islamabad, Wells previously visited Pakistan back in January, this year, accompanied by senior officials from US National Security Council and Ambassador David Hale. During her previous visit too Wells stressed on how critical Pakistan was to the success of her country’s strategy in Afghanistan.