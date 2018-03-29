Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 29 2018
Senior US official in Pakistan to discuss bilateral ties, Afghanistan

Thursday Mar 29, 2018

Alice Wells meeting Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua today. Photo: FO 

ISLAMABAD: A senior official of the US Department of State arrived in Pakistan Wednesday on an official visit, Geo News reported.

Alice Wells, the principal deputy assistant secretary for South and Central Asia at the US State Department, met Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua. 

According to the Foreign Office, the two officials discussed US-Pakistan ties and the Afghanistan peace process, as well as regional and global affairs.

She is also expected to meet other senior Pakistani government officials.

"[…] Wells will discuss our South Asia strategy and Pakistan's stated commitment to eliminate all terrorist groups present in its country, as well as our shared interest in building economic and commercial ties that benefit both nations," a statement issued by the State Department said.

Pak support critical for US to succeed in Afghanistan: Senior State Dept official

This is third visit by Alice Wells to Pakistan since August 2017

It, however, did not provide information on how long Wells will stay in Pakistan but noted that she would travel to Karachi.

"Wells will also travel to Karachi to meet with senior government officials and the business community. She will discuss our ongoing efforts to build strong economic and people-to-people ties," the statement read.

Having served as a political officer at US Embassy in Islamabad, Wells previously visited Pakistan back in January, this year, accompanied by senior officials from US National Security Council and Ambassador David Hale.

 During her previous visit too Wells stressed on how critical Pakistan’s was to the success of her country’s strategy in Afghanistan 

