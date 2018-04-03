Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 03 2018
Faizan Lakhani

Shadab Khan fined for breaching ICC code during second T20I against Windies

Tuesday Apr 03, 2018

Shahdab Khan celebrates with Sarfraz Ahmed after Chadwick Walton’s dismissal – Photo PCB 

Shadab Khan has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee and given one demerit point after being found guilty of a level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during Monday’s Twenty20 International against the West Indies in Karachi.

The Pakistan wrist spinner was found to have violated article 2.1.7 of the code, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an international match”.

In addition to the fine for his breach, one demerit point has been added to Shadab’s disciplinary record.

On Monday, in the ninth over of the Windies’ innings, Shadab after dismissing Chadwick Walton pointed his finger at the departing batsman and also made an inappropriate comment.

After the match, Shadab admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Shozab Raza and Ahmed Shahab, third umpire Ahsan Raza, as well as fourth umpire Khalid Mahmood.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

