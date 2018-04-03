Peshawar district nazim 'punishes' councillors over protest, halts fund disbursement

District Council Peshawar session on Tuesday was marred by protests of opposition and provincial government members on the non-issuance of the development fund. Photo: Geo News

PESHAWAR: District Nazim Mohammad Asim Khan on Tuesday halted the disbursal of funds to councilors as a 'punishment' over a protest against the provincial government.

During a session of the District Council, PTI Councilor Noor Wali Khan and PML-N Councilor Rehamdil Khan protested over the unlawful orders of the district Nazim to halt tenders of the protesting members.

The session was disrupted after Noor Wali and Rehamdil chanted ‘Go Nazim Go’ slogans to record their protest.



According to information received by Geo News, the two members had have frequently protested against the District Nazim Khan.

Noor Wali has registered complaints with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Ehtesab Commission, and Anti-Corruption Department to probe into the total funds utilised by the Nazim.

PML-N councilor Rehamdil, on the other hand, has voiced his grievances over the alleged illegal allotment of a piece of land in Bazid Khel to the police department for the construction of a police picket.

District Nazim Khan has allegedly halted the disbursal of 28,00,000 rupees in sports funds, tenders, and the development budgets allocated to the two district councilors.