Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Wednesday Apr 04 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

No excuse left for teams to not visit Pakistan: Sarfraz

By
Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday Apr 04, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has said that following the successful Pakistan vs West Indies series, there is no excuse left for other teams to not visit Pakistan to play cricket in the future.

Speaking to the media after Pakistan’s clean sweep in three-match T20I series against West Indies, the skipper said that Pakistan has proved that it can host international matches in a secure environment.

“We hosted PSL matches here. World XI team came to play. Sri Lankan team came here. West Indies team played. Now there is no excuse for other teams for not coming to Pakistan,” said Sarfraz.

“We have shown it to everyone that Pakistan can host international matches successfully,” he added.

The wicketkeeper-batsman also hailed the people of Karachi who came in large numbers to the National Stadium, cheering for the team and celebrating the return of cricket to the largest city of Pakistan.

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed hails the energetic Karachi crowd, says he would donate his match fees from the third T20I to the ground staff of the National Stadium.

“Karachiites proved in last three days why the city is called City of Lights,” he said.

“I want to appreciate the people of Karachi. There were inconveniences and several security checks, but they endured it all to support cricket in Pakistan."

Replying to a question, Sarfraz said that it would be unfair to term the visiting team a weaker side.

“We played better than them. It is not fair to call them a B side, and most of the players in the squad were here with experience of international cricket,” Sarfraz said while expressing satisfaction over the performance of youngsters.

Pakistan script whitewash against Windies in homecoming series

Pakistan chased the 154-run target in 16.5 overs

“It is good that young players are coming in and performing. We gave an opportunity to all the players so that we can strengthen our bench too,” the captain stated.

Sarfraz brushed aside the debate that West Indies sent a second string team, saying that no one was asked to send a second string team. It was a team from West Indies and Pakistani players treated the team as such, he said.

The skipper, meanwhile, announced that he would donate his match fees from the third T20I to the ground staff of the National Stadium.

Advertisement

More From Sports:

BCCI set for billion-dollar deal in media rights war

BCCI set for billion-dollar deal in media rights war

 Updated 5 hours ago
Ronaldo thanks Juventus fans for ovation after video-game goal

Ronaldo thanks Juventus fans for ovation after video-game goal

 Updated 5 hours ago
Former England football captain Wilkins dies aged 61

Former England football captain Wilkins dies aged 61

 Updated 6 hours ago
Babar Azam back at top of T20I rankings, Shadab Khan climbs to No. 2

Babar Azam back at top of T20I rankings, Shadab Khan climbs to No. 2

Updated 7 hours ago
After successful Windies tour, Pakistan invites England cricket team

After successful Windies tour, Pakistan invites England cricket team

 Updated 7 hours ago
Babar Azam dedicates Man of the Series award to the Karachi crowd

Babar Azam dedicates Man of the Series award to the Karachi crowd

Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Sri Lanka to host South Africa for full series in July

Sri Lanka to host South Africa for full series in July

 Updated 9 hours ago
Australia to hit reset at Commonwealth Games

Australia to hit reset at Commonwealth Games

 Updated 11 hours ago
Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft confirm they won't appeal ban

Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft confirm they won't appeal ban

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM