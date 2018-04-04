Will not accept engineered elections: PPP

PPP's central executive committee meeting was chaired by party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari in Naudero.

NAUDERO: The Central Executive Committee of the Pakistan Peoples Party of Pakistan agreed to not allow the upcoming general elections to be engineered during a meeting on Tuesday night.

Senior PPP leaders such as Khursheed Shah, Nafeesa Shah, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, Sherry Rehman along with Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari attended the meeting.

While addressing the media after CEC meeting, PPP leader Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari shared details of the meeting and remarked: “We will not accept engineered elections.”

The elections in 1997 were also engineered, he remarked, adding that the party has agreed that general elections will be held on time.

Bokhari further remarked that banned outfits being included in politics with different names.

The PPP leaders also condemned the recent wave of terrorist attacks in Quetta as well as Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, shared Bokhari.

The committee also hailed the efforts of Sindh government especially in health and education sectors and those personalities who have played an integral role in strengthening democracy in Pakistan.

Bokhari remarked that the PPP leadership has agreed to not allow the name of Islamabad airport to be changed.

On Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he said that the ruling government is undergoing confusion. “Nawaz and PML-N have always hatched conspiracies,” he added.