Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Apr 05 2018
By
NKNadeem Kausar

German tourists who went missing in Balochistan recovered

By
NKNadeem Kausar

Thursday Apr 05, 2018

QUETTA: Six German tourists, who went missing in Balochistan Wednesday evening, were recovered a few hours later, Geo News reported citing Levies officials.

The tourists had lost their way, officials informed media.

The tourists were first reported missing around 6 PM on Wednesday after they had crossed Drenjan area in Balochistan's Bolan district. They had embarked on a journey from Quetta to Islamabad in four vehicles, Levies officials said.

According to Interior Secretary Ghulam Ali Baloch, law enforcement authorities (LEAs) and paramilitary personnel had launched a major search operation in the area in this regard.

Authorities part of the search operation comprised officers from Frontier Corps Balochistan (FC), Levies, and police, Baloch said.

The tourists were subsequently found seven hours later, resting in Kirta locale of the province, after realising that they had lost their way. They were then moved to Sibi under heavy security.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PHC directs KP speaker to administer oath from Baldev Kumar

PHC directs KP speaker to administer oath from Baldev Kumar

Updated 58 minutes ago
Facebook enhancing security measures ahead of elections in Pakistan, other countries

Facebook enhancing security measures ahead of elections in Pakistan, other countries

 Updated an hour ago
Elections to be held on time, reassures CJP

Elections to be held on time, reassures CJP

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz, Maryam given deadline over live transmission of court proceedings

Nawaz, Maryam given deadline over live transmission of court proceedings

Updated 2 hours ago
Imran likens Shehbaz's praise for COAS to job application

Imran likens Shehbaz's praise for COAS to job application

 Updated 2 hours ago
Katas Raj pond case: SC summons cement factories' owners on April 20

Katas Raj pond case: SC summons cement factories' owners on April 20

Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Appoint PIMS executive director in 15 days, orders Supreme Court

Appoint PIMS executive director in 15 days, orders Supreme Court

Updated 3 hours ago
Supreme Court dismisses petition against Justice Qazi Faez Isa's appointment

Supreme Court dismisses petition against Justice Qazi Faez Isa's appointment

Updated 3 hours ago
SC dismisses contempt petitions against Nawaz, former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry

SC dismisses contempt petitions against Nawaz, former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM