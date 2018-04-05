German tourists who went missing in Balochistan recovered

QUETTA: Six German tourists, who went missing in Balochistan Wednesday evening, were recovered a few hours later, Geo News reported citing Levies officials.



The tourists had lost their way, officials informed media.

The tourists were first reported missing around 6 PM on Wednesday after they had crossed Drenjan area in Balochistan's Bolan district. They had embarked on a journey from Quetta to Islamabad in four vehicles, Levies officials said.

According to Interior Secretary Ghulam Ali Baloch, law enforcement authorities (LEAs) and paramilitary personnel had launched a major search operation in the area in this regard.



Authorities part of the search operation comprised officers from Frontier Corps Balochistan (FC), Levies, and police, Baloch said.

The tourists were subsequently found seven hours later, resting in Kirta locale of the province, after realising that they had lost their way. They were then moved to Sibi under heavy security.