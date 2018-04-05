Commonwealth Games: Weightlifter Talha Talib wins bronze for Pakistan

Pakistani weightlifter Talha Talib won bronze medal in 62kg weightlifting category at the Commonwealth Games 2018

Weightlifter Talha Talib clinched the first medal for Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games 2018, which got under way in Gold Coast, Australia from today.

Talha Talib won the bronze medal in the 62kg category, lifting a total of 283kg. He also established a new record at the Commonwealth Games by lifting 132kg in snatch.

Earlier today, Pakistani squash players and boxers won their opening matches as well. Boxer Gul Zaib won his first fight in the 69kg boxing competition, beating Guernsey’s William Le Poullain.

Zaib will next take on Northern Ireland’s Aidan Walsh on Saturday, April 7.

In squash, Pakistan’s No. 1 player Farhan Zaman won his match against Joe Chapman of British Virgin Islands. He will face James Willstrop of England later today.

Squash player Tayyab Aslam also beat his opponent Neville Sorrentino of the British Virgin Islands. He will next face Scottish No. 1 player Alan Clyne.

Pakistan hockey team drew their match against Wales 1-1. Pakistan will take on India in a much-awaited hockey contest on Saturday, April 7.

Nineteen gold medals are up for grabs on the opening day of the Games, which feature more than 4,000 athletes from 71 nations and territories. Fifty-six Pakistani athletes will be in action at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.