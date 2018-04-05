Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 05 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nawaz, Maryam given deadline over live transmission of court proceedings

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Apr 05, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has warned of action by his party if former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz do not submit within 72 hours their request to broadcast live the corruption proceedings under way against them.

The father and daughter were demanding yesterday that the proceedings they have been appearing for should be aired live, Fawad said in a video message on Thursday. 

"But today when the accountability proceedings resumed the lawyers for Nawaz and Maryam did not utter a word regarding the matter," the PTI leader added.

Nawaz and his daughter would never want the accountability proceedings to be aired live, Fawad claimed.

A day earlier, after attending the corruption hearing, Maryam had tweeted that proceedings of the accountability court should be broadcast live so the nation could know what the truth is. 

While speaking about the references against the Sharifs, the PTI leader said cases against the ruling family were being proven true one after the other.

Maryam Nawaz demands live broadcast of corruption proceedings

Former premier's daughter says nation should know what the truth is; PTI's Fawad Chaudhry agrees with proposal

First Nawaz’s children said they do not own the properties, even the one in London, which are stated in the references against them, Fawad said. 

"Nawaz even refused of owning the offshore companies but his claims were proven wrong after UK registry showed its records," he added.

Now the former premier has also denied taking a salary from Capital FZE, Fawad said further.

However, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the former prime minister have been caught in their own web, the PTI leader asserted. 

"They do not know how to free themselves and also do not have responses to questions being posed to them in the court," he added.

“Nawaz Sharif targets institutions in the morning and wants them to give him relief in the evening,” the PTI leader quipped. 

