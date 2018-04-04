Maryam Nawaz demands live broadcast of corruption proceedings

Daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, demanded on Wednesday live broadcast of the corruption proceedings under way against them at the accountability court in Islamabad.



“The proceedings of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court’s hearings against Nawaz Sharif and me should be broadcast live so the nation can know what the truth is,” Maryam tweeted.

The former premier’s daughter’s tweet came after she and Nawaz appeared before the accountability court earlier today after travelling from Lahore.

Responding to Maryam's tweet, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said, "We had also demanded that the proceedings of the JIT probing the Panama Papers case and the Supreme Court proceedings be broadcast live."

"The decision to broadcast proceedings rests with the court," he added.

Chaudhry said further that he agrees with Maryam's proposal 100 per cent.

Moreover, the PTI leader said they want the JIT's video recordings of interrogations released to the public as well.

However, he added that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is "fooling people" and the accountability court's findings and Wajid Zia's statements are "in front of everyone".

The accountability court is hearing corruption cases against former premier Nawaz and his family.

The trial against the Sharif family commenced on September 14, 2017.

The corruption references pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.