Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 04 2018
By
Web Desk

Maryam Nawaz demands live broadcast of corruption proceedings

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 04, 2018

Daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, demanded on Wednesday live broadcast of the corruption proceedings under way against them at the accountability court in Islamabad.

“The proceedings of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court’s hearings against Nawaz Sharif and me should be broadcast live so the nation can know what the truth is,” Maryam tweeted.

The former premier’s daughter’s tweet came after she and Nawaz appeared before the accountability court earlier today after travelling from Lahore.

Responding to Maryam's tweet, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said, "We had also demanded that the proceedings of the JIT probing the Panama Papers case and the Supreme Court proceedings be broadcast live." 

"The decision to broadcast proceedings rests with the court," he added.

Chaudhry said further that he agrees with Maryam's proposal 100 per cent. 

Moreover, the PTI leader said they want the JIT's video recordings of interrogations released to the public as well. 

However, he added that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is "fooling people" and the accountability court's findings and Wajid Zia's statements are "in front of everyone".

The accountability court is hearing corruption cases against former premier Nawaz and his family.

Avenfield reference: Wajid Zia's cross-examination under way

Former PM Nawaz, daughter Maryam are in the accountability court after having arrived in Islamabad from Lahore

The trial against the Sharif family commenced on September 14, 2017.

The corruption references pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PBA concerned over 'unlawful' suspension of licensed TV channels

PBA concerned over 'unlawful' suspension of licensed TV channels

 Updated 2 hours ago
Farooq Abdullah backs Shahid Afridi, condemns Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

Farooq Abdullah backs Shahid Afridi, condemns Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

Updated 3 hours ago
Indian brutality in Kashmir: Fazl announces protest on Friday

Indian brutality in Kashmir: Fazl announces protest on Friday

 Updated 3 hours ago
Restricting TV channels is a violation of Article 19, says chief justice

Restricting TV channels is a violation of Article 19, says chief justice

 Updated 4 hours ago
Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Updated 6 hours ago
Zardari says PPP to remain 'at war' with PML-N

Zardari says PPP to remain 'at war' with PML-N

Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM