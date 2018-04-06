Multan shopping mall fire contained after 15 hours

MULTAN: Fire brigade in Multan extinguished a blaze 15 hours after it erupted in a shopping mall located in the city's Saddar Bazaar vicinity.



Citizens remained safe as the mall was closed due to Friday. However, firefighters were initially unable to contain the fire due to lack of resources.

According to information received by Geo News, the city's fire department did not have water bousers that could reach the building's fourth floor.

Fourteen fire trucks were engaged in dousing the fire with water as supplies of foam and chemicals were exhausted, two hours after the rescue operation started.

A Pakistan Army team was also called to aid the rescue operation.