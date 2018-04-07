Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Apr 07 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Pakistan’s mission is to be voice of Kashmiris at UN: Maleeha Lodhi

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Apr 07, 2018

NEW YORK: Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi remarked on Saturday that Pakistan’s mission is to be the voice of Kashmiri people at the United Nations.

While speaking to Geo News, she said: “We are the voice of the Kashmiri people in UN and are fighting their case [at an international level].”

Lodhi asserted that Indian atrocity has crossed all limits in occupied Kashmir, adding: “They [Indian troops] even fire on funerals and have injured countless children.”

The recent wave of anger and resistance in Kashmir has been unprecedented and will bear fruit, Lodhi stressed.

She shared that the United Nations Secretary-General has also shown concern over the issue. “This concern should be converted into decisive action. The right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination should be granted to them.”

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s delegation had observed solidarity day with the people in occupied Kashmir. 

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed across Pakistan today

Rallies held against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

On Friday, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed across Pakistan including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to condemn the ongoing state terrorism and violence by the Indian army in held Kashmir.

Rallies, functions, and walks were held in different parts of the country and around the globe by Pakistanis and Kashmiris to expose Indian atrocities and highlight the need for peaceful resolution of the long-standing dispute.

A total of 21 Kashmiri youth were martyred in operations and subsequent action against protesters by Indian forces earlier this week.

Over 200 civilians were also injured in the action.

Pakistan strongly condemned the brutal and discriminatory use of force by the Indian occupation forces. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pipeline on University Road breaks down, causing sweet water spilliage

Pipeline on University Road breaks down, causing sweet water spilliage

 Updated 18 minutes ago
PIA ‘blacklists supplier’ over incorrect manufacturing date on sugar sachet

PIA ‘blacklists supplier’ over incorrect manufacturing date on sugar sachet

 Updated 10 hours ago
Will create new province in southern Punjab if PPP comes to power, says Bilawal

Will create new province in southern Punjab if PPP comes to power, says Bilawal

Updated 10 hours ago
Police ask government to expel five Chinese engineers from Pakistan

Police ask government to expel five Chinese engineers from Pakistan

Updated 11 hours ago
Owe our success against terrorism to brave young leadership: COAS

Owe our success against terrorism to brave young leadership: COAS

 Updated 12 hours ago
‘Another indicator of peace’ - DG ISPR hails PCB’s talent hunt programme in FATA

‘Another indicator of peace’ - DG ISPR hails PCB’s talent hunt programme in FATA

 Updated 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Political parties should refrain from provocative speeches: Ahsan Iqbal

Political parties should refrain from provocative speeches: Ahsan Iqbal

 Updated 14 hours ago
Woman martyred by unprovoked Indian firing along the LoC: FO

Woman martyred by unprovoked Indian firing along the LoC: FO

Updated 14 hours ago
One killed as foreign diplomat rams official vehicle into motorcycle in Islamabad

One killed as foreign diplomat rams official vehicle into motorcycle in Islamabad

 Updated 42 minutes ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM