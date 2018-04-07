Pakistan’s mission is to be voice of Kashmiris at UN: Maleeha Lodhi

NEW YORK: Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi remarked on Saturday that Pakistan’s mission is to be the voice of Kashmiri people at the United Nations.



While speaking to Geo News, she said: “We are the voice of the Kashmiri people in UN and are fighting their case [at an international level].”

Lodhi asserted that Indian atrocity has crossed all limits in occupied Kashmir, adding: “They [Indian troops] even fire on funerals and have injured countless children.”

The recent wave of anger and resistance in Kashmir has been unprecedented and will bear fruit, Lodhi stressed.

She shared that the United Nations Secretary-General has also shown concern over the issue. “This concern should be converted into decisive action. The right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination should be granted to them.”

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s delegation had observed solidarity day with the people in occupied Kashmir.

On Friday, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed across Pakistan including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to condemn the ongoing state terrorism and violence by the Indian army in held Kashmir.

Rallies, functions, and walks were held in different parts of the country and around the globe by Pakistanis and Kashmiris to expose Indian atrocities and highlight the need for peaceful resolution of the long-standing dispute.



A total of 21 Kashmiri youth were martyred in operations and subsequent action against protesters by Indian forces earlier this week.

Over 200 civilians were also injured in the action.

Pakistan strongly condemned the brutal and discriminatory use of force by the Indian occupation forces.