SHC takes notice of Hindu teenager gang rape in Darro

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has taken notice of the gang rape of a Hindu teenager in Darro town of Sajawal district.



The court also summoned DIG Hyderabad, SSP Sajawal among other officials, who are expected to appear before the high court today (Saturday).

The Hindu teenager was gang-raped in Darro town and suspects shot a video of the incident as well to blackmail him.

Three suspects have been arrested and a case has been registered against them. Photo: Geo News screen grab 1

The survivor remarked that the suspects used the video to blackmail his family and pressurised them to leave town and relocate to Hyderabad.

On April 4, the suspects released the video of the incident online which sparked outrage on social media.

